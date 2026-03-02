Nanaimo RCMP is asking for tips as the search continues for a 42-year-old woman wanted in connection with a retail robbery late last year.

The warrant issued stems from an incident in late December.

Investigators allege Tamara Prince and a male suspect were involved in a theft of about $3200 in merchandise from a business in the city's north end.

Tamara Prince is Indigenous, 5 ft. 9, 140 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes.

She has a tattoo of a butterfly, a crown, and the words “Brayden 17” on her left forearm.

RCMP say the male suspect was apprehended at an earlier date.