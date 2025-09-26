Nanaimo RCMP are sharing the latest developments on a shocking crime in that city earlier this summer, when a bicycle was stolen from a young teen.

Investigators say they have a 48-year-old man in custody facing charges in relation to that incident on July 4, plus numerous other criminal code offences.

Investigators say they caught a break on the case in late August, when the primary suspect in the theft was arrested for shoplifting at a local Save On Foods.

During the incident it is alleged that the suspect brandished a handgun. 48-year-old Jason Diraddo of no fixed address was arrested.

He faces 13 Criminal Code offences, including seven for theft under $5000 & one count of assault.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, October 7.