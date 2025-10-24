Police say scammers are now asking for bitcoin - rather than wire transfers of money.

Last week, on Tuesday, October 14, a Nanaimo senior got a phone call from a fraudster who told the woman her grandson had been jailed out of province and needed bail.

The senior was given directions to a local bitcoin machine and provided with instructions on how to purchase and send the bitcoin. She sent $2000.

The scammer persisted in calling. Eventually, family member intercepted one of the calls, telling the scammer that the police had been notifed.

R/Cst Gary O’Brien says if you receive a phone call from anyone claiming to be a law enforcement officer asking for bitcoin, money or gift cards, hang up and call police.