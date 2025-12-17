The Nanaimo Regional Hospital Board has budgeted to front $50 million in an effort to speed up construction on the long-promised Nanaimo catheterization lab—and the wider hospital expansion project it is linked with.

Hospital board chair Janice Perrino told CFAX 1070’s Ryan Price that the region started putting money aside several years ago for the expansion, a project that requires both local and provincial funds to become a reality.

Perrino said the $50 million represents funds that the region would need to pay anyways as part of that agreement, but having the liquid capital ready could help get the project going and ensure the cath lab construction happens first.

“Although we would in fact be giving the money up-front, it’s out of our 40 per cent share that we would be giving to the entire hospital campus project.”

With roughly $100 million set aside for the hospital expansion, she estimated the cath lab component could cost anywhere from $30 million to $100 million. The hospital board will provide the up-front costs to any amount.

The hospital board had also agreed to front the funds this past spring to make a business plan for the entire hospital expansion project, Perrino also added.

“We realize this is innovative, it’s a creative way to try to help the government because they are so strapped for money right now – we realize that,” she said, adding that they are waiting for the province to say when this project can go forward.

CFAX 1070 invited the provincial ministers responsible for health and infrastructure for an on-air interview.

The provincial Ministry of Infrastructure provided a statement which says B.C. has budgeted $15.5 billion in health care capital over the next three years to build and upgrade hospitals, long-term care and cancer centres.

The ministry said Island-wide cardiac service planning was prioritized as the first initiative of Island Health’s current clinical services planning. Work underway includes developing the clinical structures needed to support a cardiac catheterization service.

In a statement, Minister Bowinn Ma said the growing community of Nanaimo is a key focus for the government, with the expansion of central island cardiac services as a priority.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Island Health, the Nanaimo Regional Hospital District, and other partners, to provide improved care for people closer to home.”