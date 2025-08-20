The Nanaimo RCMP is warning about a recent uptick in high-end bike thefts over the summer months.

This -- after a German tourist who decided to sleep in his vehicle in that city last month, woke to find his pricey mountain bike gone from his roof rack.

Investigators say the man arrived on Vancouver Island in late July, with plans to explore the region riding his new $10,000 bicycle.

Police say he took the front wheel off and used a cable lock to secure both the frame and tire to his roof rack.

He woke to find the cable cut and bike gone. Police did manage to locate the bicycle within hours - they said the man was extremely grateful for their efforts.

Police say no suspects have been identified at this time.

The detachment reminds cyclists to invest in secure locks that can’t be easily removed with bolt cutters.