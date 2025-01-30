Nanaimo RCMP is asking for tips as they search for the driver of a pickup who rammed several police vehicles & escaped arrest earlier this week.

The incident occurred around 8:20p.m. Tuesday, January 28 in the parking lot of the Southgate Mall on 12th Street.

Police first spotted what is described as a white Ford pickup truck idling in the parking lot, with the driver who appeared to be slumped over the steering wheel.

The vehicle began to move before officers could to determine if he was impaired or in medical distress.

While attempting to leave the parking lot, the pick-up pushed one police vehicle out of its path, striking a second police vehicle - significantly damaging both.

The suspect vehicle then sped out of the parking lot. At one point, driving onto the pedestrian walkway in front of a local grocery store and knocking over a several displays of potted plants.

Officers didn't engage in a chase. The truck was last seen heading southbound on the TransCanada Highway.

The officers involved were not injured. The suspect driver was that of a bald white man wearing a blue jacket.

Investigators are asking any motorist who was in the parking lot or nearby between 8:15pm and 8:45pm to review their dash cam video.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage of the incident can contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line.