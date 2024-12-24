The Nanaimo RCMP continue to search for two people wanted in connection to a jewelry store robbery three months ago.

45-year-old Robert Hawkins and 41-year-old Tamara Prince allegedly robbed a North Nanaimo jewelry store on October 2.

Another suspect 39-year-old James Stoppard was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

The store owner was assaulted with bear spray.

Hawkins is a described as white, 6'1" and heavy set.

Tamara Prince is Indigenous, 5'9" and heavy set.

RCMP warn to not approach if you spot these suspects -- call 911.

If you have any tips on Robert Hawkins or Tamara Prince, please call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line.