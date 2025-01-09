Nanaimo RCMP say a warrant has been issued for a 39-year-old man, after he was a no-show in court on a robbery charge.

It is alleged that in late November, Michael Mclellan assaulted a woman -- punching her in the face several times and then stole her purse.

Mclellan was located later that same day and arrested for the robbery. He was released on conditions.

Mclellan is of no fixed address but is believed to be in the Nanaimo area.

He is white, 5-ft-11, 180 pounds with brown hair, beard and brown eyes.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Michael McLellan, contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.