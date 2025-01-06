Nanaimo RCMP is investigating the theft of an undisclosed amount of cash from a customer at a Bank of Montreal location last week.

Bank staff say a customer was in the process of receiving a sum of money from them around 1:45 p.m. Friday, when a man waiting in line snatched the cash and ran.

Witnesses say the male suspect appeared to have been accompanied by a woman wearing grey sweatpants & white runners.

The male suspect is about 6-ft-3, with dark clothing, sunglasses and was wearing a black COVID mask.

The suspects may have driving a dark-colored pick-up truck.

Anyone has information is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP.