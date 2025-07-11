The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for help in tracking down a man who assaulted a boy last week - and stole his bike.

Investigators have released a video which shows a suspect approached two kids sitting outside the MacDonald's restaurant at 1835 Bowen Road at 4 p.m. last Friday, July 4.

The suspect first throws a cup of water and then a jacket at one of the boys, then grabs one of their bikes and takes off with it.

The boys chased him for a short distance - but stopped after the suspect allegedly uttered threats at them. The man was last seen heading towards Dufferin Street.

On Monday, a patrol officer was flagged down by person with a bright orange Devinci bicycle, which has since been returned to the boy.

The suspect is described as white, 40-45 years old, wearing a black t-shirt with the word HONDA on the front, dark baseball cap and blue jeans.