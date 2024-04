Nanaimo RCMP is asking for tips as they search for a 36-year-old man wanted on a number of charges including a choking assault and utter assaults.

Investigators say Cody Ranger is considered violent and may have guns in his possession.



Cody is described as 5 ft. 9, 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say this suspect is extremely unpredictable and anyone spotting him should not approach, call 911 or the Nanaimo RCMP.