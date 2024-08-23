The Nanaimo RCMP is searching for a 28-year-old suspect wanted on a BC-wide unendorsed warrant for aggravated assault.

Jordan White is Indigenous, 5'11, 210lbs, with short black hair, hazel eyes.



He has numerous tattoos including an upside-down cross with the word "war" beside his left eye.

White also has multiple tattoos on his right arm, including "skate and destroy" and "mom" in a rose design.

If you have any information on this suspect, contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250- 754-2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.