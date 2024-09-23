Investigators in the Nanaimo area say riders are posting video on social media of them riding in dangerous reckless fashion.

These activities include numerous reports of motorcyclists riding two to three abreast, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving at night without headlights on, weaving in and out of traffic and speeding on sidewalks.



RCMP say there have been 104 incidents so far in 2024 - up from 73 in 2023 and 50 in 2022.

The majority are occurring in the early hours of the evening in the area of Harewood around the University Village, and Cinnabar area near the Southgate Mall.

Other incidents have been reported in the Country Club and Departure Bay area.

In one incident an officer witnessed a motorcyclist stunting and driving recklessly near the University Heights Mall. The officer noted that it also seemed the rider was trying to bait the officer in to pursuing the motorcycle.

Police say the riders appear to be young adult men, ranging in ages of 16 to early 20's - operating bikes that are not licensed for roadways.

Retired Cst Gary O'Brien says most of the riders are wearing bright multi-colored jackets, wearing full face shields and operating off-road high performance dirt bikes. With a full-face shield and no licence on the bike it makes it very difficult to determine who the individual is -

Fines can range from $196 to $598. Riders could also face criminal code charges.

Anyone with information on riders involved in any of these incidents is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.