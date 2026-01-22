Nanaimo RCMP have issued another appeal for tips as more than seven month long search continues for a man, 45, wanted on an outstanding warrant for break & enter.

Investigators believe Riley Quin is in the Nanaimo area and is taking measures to actively evade arrest.

The warrant for Quin stems from an incident three years ago, in December of 2022, where it is alleged, he broke into Anchor Family Medicine on Waddington Road and stole some items.

Quin is white, 5-foot-10, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. However the photo provided is three-years-old, so his appearance may have changed over that period of time.

Other descriptors of Quin include a tattoo on his left wrist that reads: TJPW 020518 and the word PRIDE on his upper right arm.

Anyone with information should call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line.