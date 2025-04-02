The Nanaimo RCMP is asking for tips from the public as they investigate the circumstances that led to the death of a woman earlier this week.

Investigators say the body of an adult woman was discovered a short distance from the shore near the Jack Point trail on Monday.

Emergency first responders attempted to resuscitate the woman, however, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Foul play is not suspected.

At the time of her death, the woman was wearing a black puffy parka, black leggings and black boots.

Investigators are hoping to hear from anyone who may have seen the victim in the Duke Point area or has dash cam video of that area between 11am and 12:45pm Monday (March 31).