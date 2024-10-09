Nanaimo RCMP are looking for witnesses and dashcam footage in connection with an altercation that has left one man with serious injuries.

Police Fire and BCEHS found the victim in the 100 block of Nicol Street around 10:30 Tuesday morning.

Investigators say a stranger approached the victim while he was sitting on a sidewalk curb.

An altercation ensued and immediately afterwards the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect was last seen running towards the downtown core.

Nanaimo RCMP would appreciate hearing from eyewitnesses or anyone with dashcam video from the 100 block of Nicol Street between 10:15 and 10:40 on October 8.

Call the RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.