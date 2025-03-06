Nanaimo RCMP say six riders have been charged so far in an ongoing investigation into motorcycle stunting.

The investigation began in summer 2024 following numerous complaints from area residents.

Concerned citizens reported motorcyclists involved in a number of dangerous manoeuvers -- including stunt riding, riding on sidewalks, not wearing helmets & not having plated bikes.

By January, two teens and four adult men, ranging in age from 16 to 29, were identified and charged.

Retired Cst Gary O’Brien says they hope the charges are a wake-up call for those involved -- and curb further incidents.

Since the investigation is continuing, more riders may face charges.