Two Nanaimo RCMP officers are recovering from being bear sprayed while making an arrest last weekend.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 15 on Aulds Road near Metral Drive.

Police were responding to a report of a man spotted throwing an axe into the back of a passing truck.

When officers arrived on scene, they recognized the 40-year-old man as a suspect who had outstanding warrants for arrest.

The suspect took off on foot. The suspect allegedly bear-sprayed the officers during the chase.

Although hit, the officers managed take the suspect into custody.

Nanaimo resident Kym Arkell remains in custody facing numerous charges, including assaulting police, assault with a weapon, and breach of probation.