The mayor of Nanaimo is optimistic about the power of negotiation in the labour dispute which escalated when the B.C. Maritime Employers Association initiated a lock-out against members of a union representing 700 workers on Monday.

Leonard Krog told CFAX 1070's Ryan Price he isn't calling on the feds to intervene.

"I'm a strong supporter of the collective bargaining process, I have been my whole life," he said. "Let's just put it this way: I would be extremely pleased as the mayor of Nanaimo if the parties to this dispute could settle it. If the employer could look differently on proceeding or continuing with a lock-out. And if people could get to the bargaining table and get on with it."

He says 20 Nanaimo locals who are members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 5-1-4. Beyond that, the sizable manufacturing, forestry and consumer good industries on the Island could feel the pinch of not being able to rely on this key port for international trade

"As a port city we have all of the people who work at the port, we have all of the companies who are reliant on being able to ship their product, or receive their product or parts necessary for assembly."

He said many locals are optimistic the lock-out will come to a speedy conclusion, but the Port of Nanaimo has already been in touch with the city about how this dispute could slow down the economy if it drags on.

"It is early days yet, but people need to remember what it was like during COVID times when the supply chains were interrupted for a multitude of reasons."

He says he's not seeing signs of serious economic dysfunction yet, but suggested it would be a matter of concern for this dispute to deadlock.