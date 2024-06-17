More than 50 people from Samartian Place in Nanaimo were displaced Sunday after a fire in a mattress that was started by a cigarette.

Nanaimo Fire responded to an alarm at the 51 unit supportive-housing complex.

No one was hurt, as firefighters were able to fight the blaze and evacuate residents at the same time, thanks to the building's sprinkler system that helped suppress the fire.

A resident of the building later admitted to police that they were smoking in their room and the mattress caught fire.

The Island Crisis Care Society says services in the building are back up and some residents were able to return to their units on the fourth floor, which was not damaged by fire or water.

Temporary housing has been located for most of the remaining residents who were forced out, including placing 10 people who have mobility or health issues in a motel.