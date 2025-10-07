A 36-year-old Nanaimo charged for allegedly kicking and punching a dog that was in his care last summer will be in court today.

The charges stem from an incident on July 27, when a man was spotted beating a German Shepherd while walking the dog on a local street.

Investigators say several witnesses came forward. Images were captured on nearby CCTV cameras.

The suspect was located and arrested eight days later on August 7.

During the arrest, the accused allegedly attempted to assault an officer -- which led to additional charges.

At the time of his arrest, the accused had the German Shepherd with him.

Police called in the BCSPCA. The dog was later given up and remains in their care.