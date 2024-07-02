Dust off your lawn chair! A series of free concerts begin tonight in Saanich.
A variety of musical acts will be sprinkled on stages in a variety parks Tuesday nights for the next eight weeks.
The performances cover the spectrum of musical genres.
The first concert goes 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2 with local act Low Winter Sun performing Rock originals at Goward House (2495 Arbutus Road).
Food trucks will be onsite if you want to have some dinner with the show.
The summer schedule is:
