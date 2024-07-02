Dust off your lawn chair! A series of free concerts begin tonight in Saanich.

A variety of musical acts will be sprinkled on stages in a variety parks Tuesday nights for the next eight weeks.

The performances cover the spectrum of musical genres.



The first concert goes 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2 with local act Low Winter Sun performing Rock originals at Goward House (2495 Arbutus Road).

Food trucks will be onsite if you want to have some dinner with the show.

The summer schedule is:

Vinyl Wave (60's-2000's hits) on July 9 at Majestic Park (4380 Majestic Drive)

Groove Kitchen (Funk, Soul, Latin) July 16 at Beckwith Park (857 Beckwith Rd)

Back Beat (60's, British Invasion) July 23 at Brydon Park (End of Viewmont Ave)

Late Shift (Classic Rock & Roll) July 30 at Hyacinth Park (700 Marigold Rd)

Rock of Ages (60-80's Classic Rock) Aug. 6 at Prospect Lake Park (331 Prospect Lake Rd)

The Shenanigans (Classic Rock, Country) August 13 at Rutledge Park (Inverness & Cloverdale)

Best Laid Plans (Soul, R&B) August 20 at Rudd Park (3259 Irma St.)

Visit Saanich.ca for more information about the parks and performers involved.