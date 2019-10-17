Mounties in the Duncan area report that two hundred hours of extra patrols around schools and corridor areas are paying off.

52 individuals were arrested and 40 individuals were charged with various criminal offences as a result of funding from the Special Investigations & Targeted Enforcement Program.

An additional 15 warrants were able to be executed and over 20 violation tickets were issued.

Four illegal guns, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, numerous knives, and a baton were seized as well as large quantities of fentanyl and meth along while two stolen vehicles were also recovered.