Mounties have begun enforcing an injunction order granted by the BC Supreme Court for the Carmanah Valley in September.

RCMP teams spoke with the protesters at an encampment along a forestry road Tuesday morning and advised them that enforcement was beginning.

Protesters were provided options to abide by the terms of the injunction and leave the area, relocate to the side of the road so as not to impede access, or face arrest.

Most of the 15-20 protesters peacefully cleared the area. However, several individuals refused to leave resulting in the arrest of 4 people, 3 of whom for breaching the injunction and one for criminal mischief.

The order was granted to a pair of Forestry companies that prohibits impeding, physically obstructing, or in any way interfering from gaining access to, otherwise making use of any road, road construction site or planned road construction site situated in the valley between Port Renfrew and Bamfield.

A blockade made up of individuals, vehicles, and wooden items had been established on the Walbran Forest Service Road within the injunction area for several months, preventing road access and thereby violating the court order. All arrested individuals were processed and released on conditions with scheduled court appearances in January 2026.