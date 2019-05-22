A Nanaimo RCMP Officer was fortunate not to be seriously injured Saturday afternoon.

His police vehicle was rear-ended by a suspected impaired driver on Hammond Bay Road near Williamson Road. Neither the officer or suspect driver sustained any injuries.

The officer was roadside after pulling over another vechile for speeding when his car was hit from behind by an SUV.

The force of the collision pushed his police vehicle into the back of the vehicle in front of him. The SUV rolled and came to a stop upside down in the middle of the road.

The driver of the SUV displayed symptoms of driving while impaired by drugs, and was arrested for impaired driving.

The investigation continues.