On Tuesday, Sept. 2, police received a report of a motorcycle dangerously weaving through traffic, at one point splitting two lanes of traffic as it travelled eastbound on McKenzie Avenue near Saanich Road.

The rider’s actions were caught on a dashcam, and the footage handed over to the Traffic Safety Unit.

Officers were able to identify the motorcycle’s owner, who admitted to being the rider that day. He was issued a $196 ticket.

Lane splitting and lane filtering is illegal in this province. Riders are expected to follow the same rules as all other vehicles.