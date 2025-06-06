Shawnigan Lake RCMP says a motorcyclist died Thursday night in a single vehicle collision on the Malahat near the summit.

Witnesses told police that a motorcyclist travelling northbound hit the center median and lost control on the Trans-Canada Hwy south of Mill Bay around 9:30pm June 5.

The rider died at the scene. No word on the victim's identity at this time.

The Trans-Canada Hwy was closed in both directions for approximately three hours for the ensuing investigation.

Investigators say speed may have played a factor. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shawnigan Lake RCMP.