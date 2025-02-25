Saanich police say one of their officers intercepted a motorcyclist driving northbound along the Patricia Bay highway 211 kilometres per hour, or 131 km/h over the speed limit.

Saanich police say one of their officers intercepted a motorcyclist driving northbound along the Patricia Bay highway 211 kilometres per hour, or 131 km/h over the speed limit.

This happened on Feb. 21 just after 8 a.m., on an overcast day with slick road conditions and a posted speed limit of 80km/h, according to spokesperson Cst. Nick Murray.

“It was a pretty reckless and unacceptable driving behavior on our roads,” Murray said, adding that the man didn’t give a reason for his speeding.

He also noted there is never an excuse to speed.

He said the arresting officer had told him that in her 21 years of traffic enforcement this was the highest speed she’d ever seen.

When the motorcycle driver was pulled over, he got a $482 ticket and his ride was impounded for 7 days.

Murray said there are different levels of speeding with different fines, and excessive speeding is categorized by going over 40 km/h with more serious consequences.

He also wants to raise awareness about the rules of speeding on the road, saying that it is against the law to go faster than the speed limit even if you are only going 10 km/h over the limit and even if you are keeping pace with traffic.

Murray was on CFAX 1070 with Al Ferraby this morning (Feb 25):