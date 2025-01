Oliver is the most popular name for babies born in BC 2024.

The Vital Statistics Agency's say Olivia was the runner-up, followed by Liam, Noah, Theodore, Charlotte, Lucas, Isla, Amelia and Leo.

Jack, Ethan, Emma, & Sophia, which were popular in 2023, didn't grace as many delivery room announcements this year.

As of two weeks ago, December 16th, 38,103 newborns were registered in the province in 2024.