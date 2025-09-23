A legal representative for CFAX 1070 morning host Al Ferraby says he will be pleading not guilty.

A written statement to CFAX1070 from his lawyer on Monday night had erroneously stated that Ferraby would plead guilty.

Court records show the veteran broadcaster is charged with one count of telecommunicating to lure a child under 16, and one count of telecommunicating to lure a child under 18.

At a brief court appearance in Victoria via video on Monday, the matter was adjourned until October 20. Ferraby did not make an appearance.

Vancouver Police tell CTV News it initiated an investigation in September 2024 and that Ferraby was arrested in February 2025.

Bell Media, which owns CFAX, was not previously aware of the investigation until Thursday. Ferraby was immediately suspended.