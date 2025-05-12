The BC Lions have added more tickets to the General Admission and VIP sections for the teams first-ever game in Langford on Monday, May 19.

The $125 Touchdown Club ticket includes:

a General Admission seat;

Unlimited food and non-alcoholic drinks;

3 alcoholic drinks (with more alcoholic drinks available for purchase).

The food and beverages are located in the VIP section, exclusive to VIP ticketholders only and separated from the crowd, giving you more space to catch all the action on the gridiron.

Also - a limited amount of stand-alone General Admission tickets have been added.

These two options are football fans last chance to snag seats for the Lions vs Calgary Stampeders game at 1 p.m. Victoria Day at the Starlight Stadium.