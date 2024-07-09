The B.C. Wildfire Service says a campfire ban is coming into effect on Friday.

They say there's an increased risk of new wildfire starts from current and forecast weather conditions, so they're bringing in the ban on campfires across the province at noon Friday.



This comes as Environment Canada says B.C. broke or tied 27 heat records on Monday July 8, with more records possible on Tuesday.

Lytton was the hottest place in B.C. on Monday at 42.4 C, breaking the July 8, 1952 record of 39.4 C.

On the Island, Campbell River hit 33.4 C, breaking the 2010 record of 33 C.

The Malahat area was 32.3 C, breaking the record of 30.4 C set in 2010.

Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan told the C-FAX morning show that Tuesday is likely the last day of our current heat warning.

"Our threshold on the Island is for two days of 29 degrees, but an overnight in between of 16 or above. Those criteria need to be met in order to issue heat warnings."

While still warm, temperatures should drop just enough during the rest of the week to get us out of heat warning conditions.