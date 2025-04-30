Looking for a sweet, new piece of wilderness?

Reservations open Thursday, May 1 for more than a dozen new campsites at China Beach on the west coast of Vancouver Island.

Juan de Fuca Park campground will offer an extra eight drive-in and five walk-in sites, as well as two new accessible showers and flush toilet buildings.

The BC Parks staff say the campground will open for the season on May 15.

Additional upgrades to the nearby day-use parking area are planned for this fall.

This expansion is part of a five-year, $21.5-million investment to enhance outdoor recreation across B.C., as more and more people seek wilderness experiences.