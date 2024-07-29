Improvements are coming to the Trans Canada Highway between Downtown and the Westshore aimed at providing faster public transit services for commuters.

The federal and provincial governments have announced joint funding of 95-million-dollars towards widening about 3.8 kilometres of the highway between the McKenzie and Colwood interchanges.

This will allow for the RapidBus 95 service to use the highway's shoulders along designated areas for travel.

Work is expected to start early next year and finish in late fall of 2027 and includes a pedestrian bridge over Craigflower Creek.