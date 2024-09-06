The Victoria Conservatory of Music has announced that a record $168,000 in bursary funding will be available for students this year.

The increase is thanks to a new bursary fund established through a legacy gift from a Shawnigan Lake resident.



When Thomas Underwood Underwood passed away in 2022, He left the Conservatory a gift of just over $890,000.

The Thomas & Betty Underwood Bursary Fund is endowed at the Victoria Foundation in memory of the couple.

We are grateful to receive this extraordinary gift - VCM CEO, Nathan Medd

Approximately $45,000 in new bursary funds will be available to students of the Victoria Conservatory of Music in financial need this fall.

His gift will be endowed, benefitting students in perpetuity.

Based on financial need, students can receive between 30 and 60 per cent off of their registration costs at the VCM.

"We know that the cost of living has risen, and families are feeling it more than most. Last year, demand for bursary funds at the Conservatory outpaced what we had available. As a not for profit, we are pleased to able to provide bursaries based on financial need to qualifying students." VCM CEO Nathan Medd.

Thomas & Betty Underwood Musical History

Music was an important part of the Underwoods' lives.

Thomas Underwood took flute lessons at the Conservatory, and he learned to play a double bass after borrowing the instrument from a friend.

An electrician by trade, Thomas was an active member of the music community.

He played bass in the Cowichan Consort Orchestra, the Cowichan Camerata String Orchestra, and the string chamber group Tall Strings.

Betty Underwood was an active folk dancer and could often be found collecting tickets at the door of her husband's concerts.

To register for classes and programs visit Register at the Victoria Conservatory

To apply for a bursary, and for more information about bursaries, visit Scholarships and Bursaries at the Victoria Conservatory of Music