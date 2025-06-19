A public open hour & information session on road safety is scheduled in Sooke on Monday.

This, as the Province considers more safety improvements for Highway 14. The intersection at Idlemore Road is a specific concern.

Ministry of Transportation and Transit staff will share design details for improving the intersection; to increase safety and ease the flow of traffic, pedestrians, and cyclists in the area.

The changes will also provide better access to Saseenos Elementary school and support future economic development opportunities for T'Sou-ke First Nation.

The open house happens 4pm to 7pm Monday, June 23 at Saseenos Elementary school gym, 6066 Sooke Road.