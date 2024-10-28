Moira made an improbable journey this year, traveling far from her usual subtropical home to the chilly waters near Metchosin, British Columbia. Found in February by local fishermen, Moira was in dire straits, her body temperature a mere 8 degrees Celsius, far below the healthy range. This was a remarkable sighting, as loggerhead sea turtles are rarely seen this far north.

Thanks to the quick action of Anna Hall, a local zoologist with Sea View Marine Sciences, and the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society (VAMMRS), Moira was transported to a facility for rehabilitation. She received expert care, gaining weight and strength until she was ready for the next stage of her journey.

Last week, Moira was flown to SeaWorld Rescue, where she received a final health check before being released back into the wild ocean off San Diego.

Moira's story is a testament to the dedication of those who work to protect marine life. You can follow her journey on the VAMMRS website, where a satellite link transmitter tracks her movements.

Lindsaye Akhurst, Senior Manager of the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre (VAMMRS) spoke with C-FAX's Al Ferraby about Moira's journey back to the ocean.