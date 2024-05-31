The B.C. Conservatives say a B.C. United MLA is crossing the floor to join their ranks.

Lorne Doerkson, MLA for Cariboo-Chilcotin, will become the Conservative's third member in the legislature.



All three of them, including leader John Rustad and MLA Bruce Banman, were originally elected as B.C. Liberals in the last provincial election, before the party's rebrand.

In a statement, Doerkson says "I have spent countless hours listening to constituents in the recent months. The response has been overwhelming. The residents of Cariboo-Chilcotin want to see David Eby defeated and they want to see a common sense Conservative government in Victoria."

The B.C. Conservatives have been out competing the opposition BC United in recent polls. This week, an Angus Reid Institute poll of decided and leaning voters found 41% support for the B.C. NDP, 30% for the Conservative Party of B.C., 16% for the BC United, and 11% for the B.C. Green Party.

Angus Ried says the poll was done between May 24 and 27 and sampled the opinions of 1,203 B.C. adults. They say it carries a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points 19 times out of 20.