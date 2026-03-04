Many people are reacting with delight to news the time-change is going away in B.C., but some others are bringing attention to possible complications for health and commerce.

The province says Sunday will mark the final time British Columbians need to change their clocks, citing overall health and wellbeing and a reduction of distruption for families. Come November—when B.C. would usually have historically turned their clocks back—people will be left with an hour more of daylight approaching the evening during the winter.

The move was welcomed by long-time time change opposer, Tara Holmes from STOP the Time Change BC. She had been campaigning to do away with the time change since 2015.

“Nobody wants the time change, nobody likes the time change. But what it is, is the debate of standard vs. daylight. That just seemed to be what was starting to be the irritant,” she told CFAX 1070’s Ryan Price.

“We didn’t care where it landed, we just wanted to stop it.” Holmes said the time-change is outdated and she thinks it’s likely people will look back on the debate about standard or daylight time as an afterthought.

Camosun College psychology instructor Michael Pollock (PhD) had a different take. He told CFAX 1070’s Ryan Price daylight time isn’t designed to be used in the winter months.

“I’m glad to get rid of the transition, but I’m really quite upset the government went with the permanent daylight savings all-year-round,” he said, adding mornings will be artificially darkened, which he dubes "M.A.D."

When the sun does not rise until 9 a.m., most people will be going to school and work in the dark.

He said circadian research would be more supportive of sticking with permanent standard time than daylight time, predicting it will be much harder for people to wake up—especially typical night owls like adolescents.

“Morning sunlight is vital,” Pollock said. “This will be happening all winter long, for several months we will be effected by this.” Meanwhile, business groups are saying ending the time change shouldn't be high on the province's priority list in light of B.C.’s tricky financial situation.

Canadian Federation of Independent Business director of B.C. legislative affairs Ryan Mitton says today's announcement will surprise small businesses and comes after rushed consultation.

He told CFAX 1070’s Adam Stirling, a majority of businesses are okay with ending the time change, although responses are split on if daylight or standard time is better. However, businesses are concerned about making the change alone.

“The one thing that they did tell us, is they would like to be coordinated with other jurisdictions – we’re not seeing that,” Mitton said.

Shipping orders of goods and payroll software are two examples of hot spots for commerce complications, given that B.C. is making the change by itself. Mitton also suggested the announcement is a distraction from the provincial deficit. In a statement to CFAX 1070, Business Council of BC policy director Jairo Yunis also weighed in. He said the time difference could make some friction for cross-border sectors but says fundamentals will play a bigger role in long-term competitiveness.