A RCMP search last week at a mobile home park on the West Shore has led to the discovery of a missing man.

The body of missing person Kielan Hall, was located by police during the execution of a search warrant at a leased home located on Songhees Reserve lands.

The original search warrant was in relation to a drug trafficking investigation.

However, the discovery of human remains lead police to execute an additional search warrant on the same property.

Since the discovery, investigators have since been to confirm his identity.

The circumstances surrounding Hall’s death are now being investigated by Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit.