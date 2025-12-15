Victoria Police have released CCTV footage of a suspect believed to be involved in an early-morning mischief incident downtown early this month.

Officers were called to a glass break alarm at a business in the 1200-block of Wharf Street just after 1 a.m on Tuesday, December 2.

Officers found damage to the front door of one business, and a nearby plant pot belonging to another business also damage.

Officers say there were no signs of forced entry. Investigators are anyone who recognizes this man to contact police.