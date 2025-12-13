$487,090 was raised on Friday during a 12-hour radiothon on CFAX 1070, broadcasting for the first time from Uptown.

The money raised is for CFAX Santas Anonymous, a children's charity that supports families in need around the Greater Victoria area. Over the holidays, the charity coordinates gifts for children and purchases food hampers for families. They also provide year round support through community grants.

Victorians made contributions over the phone, online, or in person at Uptown, who donated the space. Local musucians gifted their time to entertain listners on the radio and in person.

The charity thanks everyone who contributed, big or small for making this year another "miracle."