On Friday, BC MP and federal emergency preparedness minister Harjit Sajjan gave gifted Taylor Swift tickets back to the B.C. Pavilion Corporation (PavCo), Sajjan’s office confirmed to CFAX 1070 today.

“[A]fter reviewing the circumstances and reflecting on the conversations about PavCo’s offer of tickets to the Eras Tour Minister Sajjan declined the tickets on Friday and did not attend the show,” his office told CFAX 1070 via email correspondence. The statement did not include what time of day Sajjan decided to return the tickets.

In previous statements to the media, Sajjan had originally defended his initial decision to accept the tickets gifted from a crown corperation because he received clearance from the ethics commissioner. He also noted making a $1,500 donation to the Greater Vancouver Foodbank. This donation stands today, according to Sajjan’s office.

Returning these tickets followed some public backlash. The Canadian Tax Federation, an advocacy group, criticized Sajjan for accepting the gift last week. On Friday morning, BC Director Carson Binda spoke about his concerns while chatting with Adam Stirling on CFAX 1070.

PavCo did not reply to CFAX 1070's request for comment before the time of publication.