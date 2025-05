British Columbia's lowest paid workers are getting a pay bump as of Sunday.

The Province says minimum wage will increase by 45-cents to $17.85 an hour.

It says the 2.6% increase also applies to pay rates for resident caretakers, live-in home-support workers, live-in camp leaders and app-based delivery and ride-hail services workers.

The NDP government's says this is the fourth year of its ongoing commitment to tie annual minimum-wage increases to inflation.