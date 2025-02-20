Former owner of C-FAX 1070 Mel Cooper has died at the age of 92.

A statement on behalf of the family confirmed he passed suddenly on Thursday.

“While this announcement will undoubtedly come as a shock, I hope you will all take heart knowing that when I visited Mel and Carmela earlier this month, I was delighted to find them holding hands, as usual, and Mel in a chipper, upbeat way, full of trademark winks, fist pumps and positivity. May we all remember Mel so fondly — a remarkable community champion, creative force, inspiring leader and friend to so many,” said family friend Randall Mang in the statement.

Cooper is survived by wife Carmella, five kids, 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Cooper bought CFAX in 1974 and, along with partner Keith Dagg, turned the radio station into the news/talk format it's known for today. During that time he also launched an FM station in Victoria, CHBE at 107.3 on the dial, which went on to become today’s Virgin radio. He sold the stations to CHUM in 2004.

Originally from Newfoundland, Cooper moved to B.C. in the 1950’s. He worked for various radio stations on-air before getting into sales and, eventually, working his way up to station manager at CKNW in Vancouver.

Beyond radio, Cooper is remembered as a major force within the community of Victoria and British Columbia. He was a major player in the team that brought the Commonwealth Games to Victoria in 1994 and he was a major fundraiser for the province’s Expo 86.

Cooper also had a long history of philanthropy including his pivotal role in the children’s charity C-FAX Santas Anonymous. Current Santas Anonymous Executive Director Christine Hewitt-Goodsir remembers how he teamed up with founder Marilyn Cann to make the charity what it is today. “We’re entering our 48th year of C-FAX Santas Anonymous thanks to Mel.”

After selling C-FAX, he stayed involved in local philanthropy as founding chair of the Telus Victoria Community Board, a role he maintained until 2020. They described him as “Vancouver Island’s most passionate philanthropist.”

Cooper was decorated with the Order of Canada, the Order of British Columbia, and many other accolades over his life.