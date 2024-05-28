After 258 name submissions for Saanich's new bike-lane sweeper, a winner has been chosen.

The municipality announced on Monday evening that the new mini street sweeper will be called 'Curby'.

Saanich mayor Dean Murdock spoke with C-FAX 1070's Al Ferraby on Tuesday morning about landing on 'Curby' and having a bit of fun with municipal affairs.

Saanich launched their 'Name that Sweeper' contest in late April and invited the public to send in name ideas for the new sweeper.

Murdock says they received 258 total submissions and 'Curby' was the number one choice. The runner up was 'Lightning McClean' and third place went to 'Sweep Pea'.

Listen to Al's full conversation with the mayor of Saanich: