The mayor of North Cowichan says he welcomes the province’s plans to install median fencing to discourage J-walking on a 700 metre stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway near the Quw’ustun High School after the latest death in the area.

However, Mayor Rob Douglas also warned the safety risk stretches on a wider stretch of highway from the silver bridge to Drinkwater Road.

“It definitely falls short of what we thought was going to take place,” Douglas added, also noting the province had previously planned a pedestrian overpass in the area.

The safety at this stretch of the highway in Duncan is once again at issue after a teenage pedestrian died from being struck with a semi-truck near Trunk Road last week.

Douglas said it was a tragedy. The Cowichan School District has made public the 17-year-old who died attended Quw’ustun High School, and Cowichan Tribe Chief Cindy Daniels has made public the girl was a member of the First Nation.