In the wake of a busy long weekend of travel, there's a snag for those hoping to cross the water today.

BC Ferries says The Queen of New Westminster was docked this morning due to an engine issue.



The move forced the cancellation of numerous sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen.

BC Ferries warned passengers that a "mechanical difficulty" was discovered on the vessel during the first sailing this morning from Tsawwassen.

The Queen of New Westminster managed to make it to port on the Saanich Peninsula, dropping off passengers, before the vessel was returned to the mainland for repairs.

Among the cancellations are the noon, 4pm and 8pm departures from Swartz Bay, as well as the 2pm & 6pm sailings from Tsawwassen.

No word yet of what the exact issue is with the Queen of New Westminster or when it will return to service.

Customers who cannot be placed onto another sailing will be refunded.

BC Ferries said other sailings on the same route will continue as scheduled.