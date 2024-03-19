Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto joined Al Ferraby this morning to discuss two hot topics in the city.

The longest continuously running jazz club in Canada is now owned by Victoria taxpayers.

Hermann’s Jazz Club, has been one of the most well-known local nightspots for more than four decades. Alto says the City of Victoria has spent $4M to purchase the building and business assets at 751-753 View Street to help support Victoria's live music industry by retaining the structure as a performance hub in the downtown core.

Alto also says she voted against the new 25% council remuneration pay raise because it should go into effect for the next council and not for the council that voted for it.