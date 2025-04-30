As the weather warms and we expose more skin to the sun's rays, a local municipality is joining forces with the "Save Your Skin Foundation."

Esquimalt is onboard with more than 30 other communities and five provinces that are drawing attention to this dangerous, and largely preventable, disease.

In Canada, over 80,000 cases of skin cancer are diagnosed each year. In 2024, 11,300 of these were melanomas, the deadliest form.

This is an increase of 16% from the previous year. In 2024, over 1,300 lost their lives to the disease.

Despite these figures, Canadians are spending more time in the sun without taking recommended precautions against a highly preventable disease.

"Studies show that the younger generation still isn't taking sun safety seriously - despite incidence rates rising every year." - Kathy Barnard, a stage 4 melanoma survivor and Founder of Save Your Skin Foundation.